Freezing rain advisory issued for Waterloo Region, Guelph area

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain advisory for the Region of Waterloo and the city of Guelph.

The weather office said there is a potential for patchy ice pellets of brief freezing rain on Thursday evening.

Environment Canada said areas in northern Wellington County could see snow mixed with ice pellets, beginning at around 6 p.m.

It should change to freezing rain and then become rain near midnight as the temperature increases, but the exact location and duration of freezing remains uncertain, the agency said.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Travel may be impacted or become hazardous at times.

