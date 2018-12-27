One dead in overnight Park Street Fire

Officials with the police and fire department and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are on the scene of the fire on Park Street North. The fire was called in just after 2 this morning. Fire fighters arrived the four-plex south of Wolfe Street to find smoke and flame showing from a first floor window. The fire was brought under control but the unit was heavily damaged. There is no estimate of damage, and investigation into the cause continues.

