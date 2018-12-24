Kevin Spacey posts ‘House of Cards’-style video amid news he faces criminal charges

Actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations, according to The Boston Globe.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe told the newspaper that Spacey is due in court on Jan. 7.

The allegations against the actor claim he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017, saying the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017, saying the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

The Associated Press reached out to Spacey's spokesperson Monday on the charges, but had not yet heard back. WATCH: Robin Wright speaks out for first time about Kevin Spacey Spacey, however, did post a video on Twitter just minutes after The Boston Globe published its story. The video, titled "Let Me Be Frank," was the first tweet Spacey has sent since October 2017. The approximately three-minute video shows Spacey seemingly reprise the role of his House of Cards character Frank Underwood and hint at a possible comeback. While appearing like his former character, Spacey seems to address real-life sexual misconduct allegations, making statements such as: "You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts, would you?" The actor has lost several roles, including his lead part on Netflix's House of Cards, since he was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct. Netflix killed off Spacey's character from the final season of the show, but in Monday's video, Spacey hinted that his character may not be gone forever. At the end of the monologue, Spacey says, "Now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?" — With files from the Associated Press