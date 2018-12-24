London police appeal to public for help locating missing man
A A
London police are appealing to the public in the search for a missing man.
Police say Darryl Newton, 54, of London was last seen roughly two weeks ago by family members.
He’s known to frequent the downtown area.
Police say Newton is 5-foot-3, 100 lbs, and was wearing jeans and a black leather jacket when he was last seen.
Police are family are concerned for his welfare.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.