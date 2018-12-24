Canada
December 24, 2018 12:22 pm

London police appeal to public for help locating missing man

London police are appealing to the public in the search for a missing man.

Police say Darryl Newton, 54, of London was last seen roughly two weeks ago by family members.

He’s known to frequent the downtown area.

Police say Newton is 5-foot-3, 100 lbs, and was wearing jeans and a black leather jacket when he was last seen.

Police are family are concerned for his welfare.

