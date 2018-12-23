Students help create ‘Wall of Welcome’ for immigrants arriving in Peterborough

When immigrants arrive in Peterborough, their first stop is the New Canadians Centre.

When they arrive, they see a “Wall of Welcome” composed of cards created by local elementary and secondary school students. Kindergarten students at Chemong Public School were among those who drew and painted cards welcoming immigrants to this country.

The cards were created in response to a visit to their school by Yvonne Lai from the New Canadians Centre, discussing the experience of children and adults coming to Canada

“Coming to a new country,” said teacher Rachel Rutland, “they have a different situation than them, or the ones in our school, so I think some of them are beginning to understand and the concept of that.”

Officials with the New Canadians Centre say the cards with their greetings and drawings are a great way to welcome newcomers to Canada.

“They’re great with drawings and they welcome them though art, and having them displayed here as newcomers come in and see that thoughtful and colourful display of affection, it’s great for newcomers as they come in here,”said Bisham Ramoutar, NCC outreach worker.

Around 800 immigrants to Canada arrive every year in Peterborough.