December 22, 2018 3:19 pm

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh campaigning in Outremont ahead of federal byelection

By The Canadian Press

In this November 2018 file photo, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with the media following caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Singh is in Montreal Saturday to campaign ahead of the federal byelection in Outremont in the new year. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in the Montreal area Saturday where he’s hitting the campaign trail ahead of several federal byelections expected to take place early next year.

Singh will meet residents in the Outremont riding alongside NDP candidate Julia Sanchez.

The riding was vacated earlier this year by former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair, whose 2007 byelection victory represented a breakthrough for the NDP in Quebec.

The NDP will be trying to reverse its sagging fortunes in Quebec after losing its seat and finishing a distant third in a byelection Chicoutimi-Le Fjord in June.

Singh himself will be campaigning for a seat in the British Columbia riding of Burnaby South once the next round of byelections is called.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to announce the date for byelections for the Burnaby South, Outremont and York-Simcoe, Ont., ridings early in the new year.

