London’s Dundas Place opens from Ridout to Richmond, Phase 1 complete

Construction on the first half of London’s Dundas Place is complete, allowing for traffic to flow through the street for the first time in nine months.

Construction crews took on a 24/6 schedule back in October in order to finish Phase 1 before the end of the year.

“We’ve already been receiving tons of positive comments about the look of the street and how it looks so different from others downtown,” said Jim Yanchula, downtown projects manager for the City of London.

“Getting people downtown and seeing what it has to offer was always the intent with Dundas Place, and we’re sure this will definitely do that,” he said.

Dundas Place will allow for two-way travel for cyclists and motorists within the shared roadway whenever blocks are not closed for an event, while pedestrians will always be able to travel through the street.

“We will still need to do some final Phase 1 touch-ups and preparatory work for Phase 2 between January and March, but it’s now open,” Yanchula said.

The second half of the $16-million project will begin following the Juno Awards in March, when Richmond to Wellington streets will be dug up for water main replacements and other infrastructure.