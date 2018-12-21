UPDATE: West Kelowna man arrested after threatening police

UPDATE:

An Okanagan man was arrested on Friday after RCMP say he threatened them, with police noting a natural gas line to his West Kelowna home had been damaged, along with fears he access to firearms.

The incident took part in the Glenrosa neighbourhood, along the 3000 block of McMahon Road. Police say the 38-year-old instigated the incident by reportedly uttering threats against them in the morning. The man, initially believed to be in Kelowna, was tracked to his West Kelowna home.

Police have set up a large perimeter around a home in West Kelowna on McMahon Road. SWAT team seen leaving the scene #WestKelowna pic.twitter.com/4YnO09qTR4 — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 21, 2018

A witness says at least 20 police cars converged on the neighbourhood, and that a SWAT team was seen.

Police say they cordoned off the area and sought help from the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, believing the man had access to firearms. The West Kelowna Fire Department, gas utilities and city works staff were also notified after police confirmed that the man had damaged a natural gas line in the home.

Shortly after noon, the male was taken into custody without incident and the gas leak was taken care of.

Police and fire still on scene at McMahon and McNair roads. A neighbour told us he saw 20 cop cars at the height of the incident pic.twitter.com/SwZkQKRvTW — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 21, 2018

