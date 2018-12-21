Alberta family loses home to fire: ‘It was terrifying’

An Alberta family is looking for help for their farm animals after fire tore through their home earlier this week.

Angela Pauls said her family was woken up by a neighbour on Wednesday morning, telling them their house — which they rent — was on fire.

“It was terrifying,” Pauls said from the Millet property on Thursday. “When you look out your front window and all you can see is orange and you’re panicking you don’t think, ‘What do I need to grab?'”

Related Early Christmas for Beaumont girl with terminal brain cancer

Everyone ran out of the house, wearing only their pyjamas, while the neighbour called 911.

“We tried to put the fire out, it started on our deck. We tried to put it out with our hose. Being that it’s winter our hose was frozen so we weren’t able to do that,” Pauls explained.

“There’s not much left of the house, the roof is caving in and lots of fire damage, smoke damage, water damage and we’re staying with neighbours now.”

While everyone made it out safely, Pauls said her husband was treated by EMS twice after running back into the house to save the animals.

“We have some bumps and bruises but other than that nobody is severely injured and there were no fatalities so we kind of claim that little victory.”

With four days to go until Christmas, Pauls said her family is staying with different friends and isn’t sure where to go from here.

“We have really good friends and neighbours that have stepped up and said, ‘Hey, what can we do to help?'” she said. “I literally have no idea. I’m so lost.”

She said help transporting their animals to nearby farms is one thing they need. Their miniature horses, goats and miniature pigs have places to stay, but no way to get there, she said.

Pauls said help with bedding and blankets for the animals, as well as extra straw, is also greatly appreciated.

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family.