December 21, 2018 10:57 am

Nik V’s Manly Men Gift Guide

By Global News
Having trouble with the last few gifts for a man in your life? Nik V comes to the rescue with this gift guide for the nerd, the athlete, the fashionista, and the businessman

The Fashionista
· FootMatters Red Cedar Boot & Shoe Care Shine Box Kit – $56
· S-Zone Canvas PU Leather Trim Travel Duffel Shoulder Handbag Weekender Carry On Luggage – $50
· Mordenmiss Men’s Long Sleeve Trench Coat Side Pockets – $65

The Nerd
· Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System – $449
· Fire TV Stick – $50
· Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $175

The Business Man
· Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine – $70
· Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22″ Carry-on Smart Duffel – $266
· Card Blocr Metal Credit Card Holder – $30

The Athlete
· Waterproof Mp3 Player Earphones – $56
· Power Block GF-SPDBLK24 Adjustable SpeedBlock Dumbbell – $234
· TheraGun G2PRO Professional Massager – $797

Global News