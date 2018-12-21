Nik V’s Manly Men Gift Guide

Having trouble with the last few gifts for a man in your life? Nik V comes to the rescue with this gift guide for the nerd, the athlete, the fashionista, and the businessman

The Fashionista

· FootMatters Red Cedar Boot & Shoe Care Shine Box Kit – $56

· S-Zone Canvas PU Leather Trim Travel Duffel Shoulder Handbag Weekender Carry On Luggage – $50

· Mordenmiss Men’s Long Sleeve Trench Coat Side Pockets – $65

The Nerd

· Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System – $449

· Fire TV Stick – $50

· Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $175

The Business Man

· Wacaco Minipresso GR, Portable Espresso Machine – $70

· Travelpro Luggage Crew 11 22″ Carry-on Smart Duffel – $266

· Card Blocr Metal Credit Card Holder – $30

The Athlete

· Waterproof Mp3 Player Earphones – $56

· Power Block GF-SPDBLK24 Adjustable SpeedBlock Dumbbell – $234

· TheraGun G2PRO Professional Massager – $797