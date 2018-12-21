Winnipeg Jets sink the sharks in San Jose

Nikolaj Ehlers recorded his fourth career hat trick, Mason Appleton got his first career goal and the Winnipeg Jets won for the sixth time in seven games with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Dustin Byfuglien also scored to help the Jets bounce back from a loss at Los Angeles on Tuesday. Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist against his former team and Joe Thornton moved into 10th place all-time in assists for the Sharks, who had won five in a row. Joe Pavelski and Joonas Donskoi also scored, and Martin Jones made 19 saves.

The Sharks controlled much of the final two periods but fell short when Blake Wheeler set up Ehlers for the game-winner with 3:09 remaining in regulation.

Wheeler skated around the net, drawing Jones out of his crease, and then fed Ehlers in front, who knocked the puck in past Pavelski.

Ehlers then added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

It was an action-packed first period that featured five goals, five power plays, a fight between Barclay Goodrow and Brendan Lemieux, and a handful of big saves.