Peterborough man accused of assaulting loss prevention officer

A 28-year-old Peterborough man faces charges following an altercation with a loss prevention officer at a north end store on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say around 7 p.m., a loss prevention officer at a Chemong Road store observed a man enter the store and select items off the shelves. Police say the suspect went to a self-check-out area and allegedly paid for only one of the two items in his possession. The man then left the store.

Police say a loss prevention officer followed the man outside the store and attempted to place him under arrest. Police say the man resisted and assaulted the loss prevention officer.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on a bicycle. Police were called and located the suspect.

Donald Richard Thibault, 28, of Morrow Street, was charged with theft under $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police say Thibault was under conditions, including not attending the store involved in this incident.

He was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from previous incidents, police said.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2019.