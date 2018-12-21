Crime
December 21, 2018 8:58 am

Peterborough man accused of assaulting loss prevention officer

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a loss prevention officer on Thursday.

A Peterborough man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a loss prevention officer on Thursday.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A 28-year-old Peterborough man faces charges following an altercation with a loss prevention officer at a north end store on Thursday night.

Peterborough police say around 7 p.m., a loss prevention officer at a Chemong Road store observed a man enter the store and select items off the shelves. Police say the suspect went to a self-check-out area and allegedly paid for only one of the two items in his possession. The man then left the store.

READ MORE: Safe stolen from Trent Lakes transfer station


Story continues below

Police say a loss prevention officer followed the man outside the store and attempted to place him under arrest. Police say the man resisted and assaulted the loss prevention officer.

The suspect attempted to flee the area on a bicycle. Police were called and located the suspect.

Donald Richard Thibault, 28, of Morrow Street, was charged with theft under $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest and two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police say Thibault was under conditions, including not attending the store involved in this incident.

READ MORE: Man arrested for assaulting Peterborough police officer

He was also arrested on four outstanding warrants from previous incidents, police said.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, 2019.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Chemong Road
loss prevention officer
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service
Resisting Arrest
Shoplift
Shoplifting
Shopping

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News