Woman charged with defrauding Calgary charity, employer over $700K

A former Calgary woman has been charged with embezzling more than $700,000 from her workplace and related charity over the course of four years.

Calgary police said a former operations manager with the Colliers Cares Foundation — a charity established by the Calgary office of commercial real estate company Colliers International — wrote more than 90 cheques to herself.

The accused also allegedly wrote two cheques to the Calgary Mount Royal chapter of the Canadian Progress Club, of which she was treasurer and president. The foundation is estimated to have lost more than $561,000 during that time.

Police also believe the accused forged cheques to cover up the fraud, issuing funds from the Colliers corporate account to the charity.

Calgary police conducted a 10-month investigation, finding the woman allegedly used the funds to make vehicle payments, retail purchases, and to buy homes in Calgary and B.C. Police said Colliers with cooperated with the investigation.

Nicole Mann, 35, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and money laundering. Mann is due to appear in court in January.