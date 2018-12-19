Two men arrested in River Heights property-crime spree

Two men are behind bars following the police investigation of a spate of property crimes in the River Heights neighbourhood dating back to August.

River Heights residents have been vocal about the increase in property crime for months, and the two suspects are accused of more than a dozen break-and-enters and similar crimes throughout the area.

The crime spree included break-ins to mailboxes, garages, storage trailers and construction sites, as well as mail theft and attempts to sell stolen property.

Police said the two suspects were arrested Tuesday while trying to steal a package that had been delivered to a Wilton Avenue home.

Jacob Alexander Barsalou, 23, and Nathaniel Leigh Chepesky, 25, have both been charged with weapon possession, theft under $5,000, and 12 counts of possessing property obtained by crime.

