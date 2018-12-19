Canada
Vancouver police searching for missing man with diabetes

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 76-year-old man with diabetes.

Francois Rodier was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, walking at a slow pace near Nanaimo and Eton Streets in Vancouver.

Police said Rodier requires insulin for his diabetes several times a day and he has now missed his scheduled doses.

He has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Rodier is described as a white man, 6’2″, with a medium build and short, greying hair.

He has a receding hair line and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a thin, blue zip-up jacket, grey pants, white New Balance sneakers and a ball cap.

Police said he may be confused or disoriented and is not likely to ask for assistance.

People are asked to contact police if they see him.

