CJHL Prospects Game to feature four Okanagan players

The Okanagan will have four representatives at next month’s CJHL Prospects Game in Alberta.

The game, which will be played in the Calgary suburb of Okotoks on Tuesday, January 22nd, will feature 40 of the top draft-eligible junior-A hockey players in the nation. Eleven players from the B.C. Hockey League will take part, including two players each from the Vernon Vipers and Penticton Vees.

The accolades continue for @judder_2 and @aswet90 as they've been included at the CJHL Prospects Game in Okotoks! https://t.co/Klb22DBVlN — Vernon Vipers (@VernonVipers) December 18, 2018

According to the CJHL, the 40 players chosen to play in the game were selected by NHL Central Scouting. The NHL’s 2019 entry draft will take place in Vancouver.

The four Okanagan players are defencemen Jack Judson of the Vernon Vipers and Mason Snell of the Penticton Vees plus forwards Alex Swetlikoff of Vernon and Massimo Rizzo of Penticton.

NEWS: Massimo Rizzo (@MassimoRizzo28) and Mason Snell (@Mason_Snell) have been named to Team West for the CJHL Top Prospects game, which takes place January 22 in Okotoks, Alberta. Details: https://t.co/Dhw9AwTmzZ pic.twitter.com/W8NgAoPFxV — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) December 18, 2018

“We at the CJHL extend our congratulations to each of the players on their selection to compete in the 2019 CJHL Prospects Game in Okotoks,” CJHL president Brent Ladds said in a press release. “We also thank and commend NHL Central Scouting for their significant contributions in helping formalize the Team East and Team West rosters.”

The CJHL said the coaching staffs, on-ice officials as well as the broadcasters for the CJHL Prospects game will be announced in the coming days.

CJHL PROSPECTS GAME RESULTS

2019: East vs. West (Okotoks, Alta.)

East vs. West (Okotoks, Alta.) 2018: West 5 East 2 (Mississauga, Ont.)

West 5 East 2 (Mississauga, Ont.) 2017: West 4 East 3 (Cornwall, Ont.)

West 4 East 3 (Cornwall, Ont.) 2016: East 3 West 1 (Surrey, B.C.)

East 3 West 1 (Surrey, B.C.) 2015: West 3 East 2 (Oakville, Ont.)

West 3 East 2 (Oakville, Ont.) 2014: East 8 West 4 (4-2, 4-2) (Digby/Yarmouth, N.S.)

East 8 West 4 (4-2, 4-2) (Digby/Yarmouth, N.S.) 2013: West 8 East 6 (5-0, 3-6) (Digby/Yarmouth, N.S.)

West 8 East 6 (5-0, 3-6) (Digby/Yarmouth, N.S.) 2012: West 9 East 6 (4-3 OT, 5-3) (Langley, B.C.)

West 9 East 6 (4-3 OT, 5-3) (Langley, B.C.) 2011: East 9 West 2 (2-1 SO, 7-1) (Dauphin, Man.)

East 9 West 2 (2-1 SO, 7-1) (Dauphin, Man.) 2010: West 8 East 3 (8-1, 0-2) (Winkler, Man.)

West 8 East 3 (8-1, 0-2) (Winkler, Man.) 2009: East 6 West 3 (Summerside, P.E.I.)

East 6 West 3 (Summerside, P.E.I.) 2008: East 5 West 3 (Winkler, Man.)

East 5 West 3 (Winkler, Man.) 2007: West 6 East 2 (Vernon, B.C.)

West 6 East 2 (Vernon, B.C.) 2006: West 5 East 4 (Yorkton, Sask.)