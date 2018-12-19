Christmas 2018: What’s open and closed during the holidays in Guelph

Christmas and Boxing Day will bring about plenty of closures in Guelph early next week.

Here’s a breakdown of what is open and closed over the holidays.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall will be closed on Christmas Day. The mall will close their doors at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Boxing Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both Walmart locations in Guelph will shut down on Christmas Day. Like the mall, both Walmart locations will close early at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Many grocery stores and retail businesses will be closed on Dec. 25. Market Fresh on Paisley Road will also be closed on Boxing Day.

All LCBO locations will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Dec. 27.

Two Beer Stores will open on Boxing Day. The locations on Woolwich Street and Silvercreek Parkway will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Wellington Brewery’s retail store is open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Royal City Brewing will also open at 10 a.m. on both days.

Dixon’s Distilled Spirits on Elmira Road will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Government facilities and services

There will be no waste collection on Christmas Day and service will be delayed one day all week.

City hall offices will be open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and then stay closed until Jan. 2. Other city offices will be closed Dec. 25-26.

Library branches will close at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen on Dec. 27.

The city’s museums will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. McCrae House will remain closed until Jan 2.

The public drop-off and transfer station at the Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All of the city’s recreation and community centres will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The Centennial Arena will be open on Christmas Eve, but the swimming pool will be closed.

Transit

Guelph Transit is offering hourly service on Dec. 25 between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Service will run every 30 minutes on Boxing Day between 9:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m.

There will be no community bus on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

GO Transit is offering early homebound service on Christmas Eve, while running their Sunday service on Dec. 25 and Saturday service on Dec. 26.