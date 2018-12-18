Announcement to be made about illicit drugs in Winnipeg today

Mayor Brian Bowman along with Health Seniors and Active Living Minister, Cameron Friesen and member of Parliament Robert-Falcon Ouellette are set to make an announcement Tuesday morning.

According to their media release, the three will be talking about illicit drugs.

The announcement takes place in the legislature building at 9 a.m..

Winnipeg has been expecting an over arching drug strategy plan, as the rise in meth has greatly increased.

Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM), said meth is now the most-reported primary drug of use among people accessing care at AFM facilities, with an increase of over 50 per cent over the last few years.

Poulin says the low cost and easy availability of the drug as being among the main reasons for its local resurgence at the top of the illegal drug market in Manitoba.

You can stream the event live on the Manitoba website.