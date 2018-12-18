Revelstoke crime spree sees snowmobile, trailer, mountain bike stolen

RCMP in Revelstoke are asking for more information about a crime spree that took place overnight Monday between 4 and 8 Streets east of MacKenzie Avenue.

“In many instances owners are not reporting these incidents, as nothing was taken or only small value items were removed,” Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said. “The Revelstoke RCMP encourages the public to report all incidents so that a better understanding of the crime pattern can be created. If the suspects are located, they can then be held accountable for all thefts.”

Items that were reported stolen include:

2015 Karavan SS151 Flatdeck trailer black BCLP: UDE24K

2010 Yamaha Nitro snowmobile black BCLP: 1C5382

Santa Cruz Bronson Mountain bike, black with blue lettering

A cargo trailer stolen from Columbia Park was abandoned and recovered.

“It appears that since it did not contain a sled, they dumped the trailer,” Grabinsky said.

A licence plate theft was attempted in the same area overnight. The suspects were a male driver behind the wheel of a newer, white pickup truck, and a woman seen attempting the crime.

“We are seeking information from the public of any persons who witnessed their activity or have CCTV,” Grabinsky said. “The Police encourage residents to report any suspicious activity.”

Residents are being encouraged by police to take the time to sufficiently secure property by hiding away valuables and locking vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.