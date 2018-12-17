Kawartha Downs to reopen this week: Minister of Labour

Shoreline Slots at the Kawartha Downs harness and auto racing track in Fraserville will reopen on Wednesday, according to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock MPP Laurie Scott, the Minister of Labour.

The gaming facility was closed two months ago after Shorelines opened the new Shorelines Peterborough casino.

“I would like to acknowledge the work done by the provincial government, Ontario Gaming East LP and Kawartha Downs to ensure the re-opening of the slots at Kawartha Downs,” Scott said.

“I would also like to thank the loyal customers of Shorelines Slots and the community of Cavan Monaghan for their patience and support throughout this process.”

I am pleased to announce that the Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs will be re-opening to the public this Wednesday December 19th. Please see my full statement here: https://t.co/SMA0eKqHx2 — Laurie Scott (@LaurieScottPC) December 17, 2018

Originally all the slots were to relocate from Kawartha Downs to the casino but the province later said around 150 of the 450 slots would remain in a new deal. Workers at Kawartha Downs were concerned about potential job losses once the casino opened. The site was initially closed for two weeks for upgrades but remained closed until Scott’s announcement.

Kawartha Downs is still up for sale with the property valued at $20 million. Next year’s harness racing season has 21 dates scheduled.

