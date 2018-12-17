Lower cost data-only cellphone plans on the way to Canada: CRTC

OTTAWA – Canada’s telecommunications regulator says the country’s three national wireless carriers have agreed to offer a “broad range” of lower-cost, data-only plans within 90 days.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has been negotiating with the companies since receiving criticism about the price of their initial proposals for data-only plans.

READ MORE: Low-income Canadians spend 9% of annual income on communications services: CRTC

The regulator had ordered Bell, Rogers and Telus to come up with data-only plans that it said would fill a void in the market.

The CRTC now says the plans will range from as low as $15 per month for 250 megabytes of data to $30 per month for one gigabyte of data (1,000 megabytes).

The regulator says it will monitor the implementation and availability of plans by Bell Mobility, Rogers and Telus over the coming months to ensure that the companies honour their commitments.

WATCH: CRTC opens review of sales practices by major telecoms