December 17, 2018 1:25 pm

Adopt A Pal: Dogs with the holiday spirit looking for forever ho-ho-homes

By Writer / Producer  Global News

WATCH: Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue tells Global News Morning about their constant need of foster parents to help rescue more dogs around Manitoba.

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue dropped by with some festive looking dogs searching for their forever homes.

Dudley (left) and Nell (right) are looking for a forever home together.

It’s estimated their age is around 14-years-old, but they have more energy than one might expect for that age. They are both well house-trained and look forward to spending time with their new family, both playing and relaxing.

They also enjoy interacting with other dogs.

Dudley (left) and Nell (right) appeared on Global News Morning to find their forever home.

Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue

Callahan is an eight-year-old chihuahua mix. He may come across as a little shy with people at first, but is ready to be a cuddle-bug once he gets to know you.

Callahan dressed up as Santa in hopes of finding his new ho-ho-home.

File / Global News

Spike and Rompus are also looking for a new home together. They are good-natured dogs looking to cuddle up with their new family. You may notice them sticking out their tongues at you, but it is just because they have no teeth.

Spike (left) and Rompus (right) are looking for a new home.

Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue

Smudge and Fozzy are looking for a new home together.

They are nine-year-old brothers. Smudge is more expressive and will soak in every moment of attention he can find.

Fozzy seems to be less expressive, but will take a cuddle anytime one is offered.

Smudge (left) and Fozzy (right) appeared on Global News Morning to find a new home.

Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue

Before the Bridge is always putting a call out for more fosters. The more foster parents they can recruit, the more dogs they can save and give temporary loving homes to, until they are adopted.

More information about dogs up for adoption and how you can foster can be found here.

WATCH: Before the Bridge Senior K-9 Rescue drops by Global News Morning 

