Regina slashes property taxes by 40% for 21 Regina daycares over next 2 years

Regina daycares are getting some much-needed relief, albeit temporarily, after their taxes skyrocketed a couple years ago.

For the next two years, 21 non-profit daycares will see their property taxes slashed by 40 per cent while the City of Regina figures out if anything can — or should — be done long-term.

It works out to a total cost of just over $40,000, saving each daycare $2,000.

“Some have to fix structural problems in the building, some need to hire better, train their staff [and] some need to pay for better quality food,” said Colleen Schmidt of the Cathedral Area Co-operative Daycare.

Daycare groups have been pushing for an exemption for two years.

In 2016, five non-profit daycares were classified as commercial properties, causing their taxes to double or even triple.

Other non-profits based in buildings like schools, churches and provincial buildings are tax exempt.

“Balfour Collegiate has the teen support centre in their school; it’s tax exempt. Across the street, across College Avenue, the infants are cared for in a building that used to be a house, like my daycare used to be,” Schmidt said.

“That operation in the house across the street, even though it’s run by the same organization, that daycare is paying commercial property taxes.”

Daycare representatives who have attended city discussions say the 40 per cent cut isn’t ideal, however they’re happy progress is being made on their requests.

A full exemption for the daycares would cost the city just over $104,000, according to an administration report.

A long-term solution is expected to be worked out by 2020.