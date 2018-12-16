Teen suffers ‘serious’ head trauma after falling off moving train in Dorval: police

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with what police described as serious head trauma after he fell off a moving train in Dorval early Sunday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said the incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. on the train tracks near Cardinal Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicate the teen was trying to jump onto a moving train when he fell off and was struck by another passing train that was moving very slowly.

Bergeron said the conductor was able to stop the train and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured boy.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Bergeron said investigators are still trying to determine why the teen was trying to hop on the train.

“Was it a game? Was he trying to travel somewhere else? It’s hard to explain,” he said.