Police charge woman in crash that killed pedestrian in Munsee-Delaware Nation

Nearly two weeks after a 23-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle, OPP have announced charges in the case.

On Friday, police announced a 31-year-old woman from Moravian First Nation is facing a handful of charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impeding attempt to save life, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Emergency services personnel were first called to Jubilee Road between Thomigo Road and Chippewa Road at roughly 4 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 2.

At the time, police said the occupants of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the victim suffered life-threatening injuries. The victim was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later that afternoon, police said.

She was identified by police as Beulah Peters, 23, of Munsee-Delaware Nation.

The accused appeared for bail in a London courtroom on Thursday, and has been released with a future court date.