Sudbury Wolves defeat Barrie Colts 6-3

The Sudbury Wolves toppled the Barrie Colts 6-3 Thursday evening.

The Wolves were the first to strike at the Barrie Molson Centre, with a goal from Quinton Byfield seven minutes into the first period.

The Colts responded with a goal from Jacob Tortora later in the period, tying the game at 1 heading into the second.

A goal from Matthew Hill early in the second put the Colts up 2-1, but they weren’t able to maintain the lead.

Goals from Peter Stratis, Blake Murray, Quinten Byfield and Ryan O’Bonsawin put the Wolves up 5-2 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Jason Willms posted a goal for the Colts, but it wasn’t enough to rally the team for a comeback.

One more goal from Sudbury’s Owen Robinson put the score at 6-3 by the end of the third.

Wolves goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves on 35 shots Thursday evening for the win.

Barrie’s netminder Kai Edmonds made 18 saves on 23 shots before he was replaced by Jet Greaves in the third.

Greaves made seven stops on eight shots during Thursday’s game.

The Colts have Friday off before hosting the North Bay Battalion at the Barrie Molson Centre on Saturday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.