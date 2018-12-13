Crime
Guelph residents catch man going through their car: police

Guelph police say two people held the suspect until officers arrived.

Guelph police say two residents caught a man going through their car and then held him there until police arrived.

It happened on Glasgow Street at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the two residents caught the man in their car and then managed to restrain him until officers got there.

The 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft and four counts of possession of stolen property.

He was also charged with possession after police said officers found cocaine and crystal meth on him.

