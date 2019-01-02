Press Start Arcade offers employment to Pointe-Saint-Charles youth

Walk through Press Start Arcade’s doors and a two-joystick replica of Pac-Man awaits.

The cabinet is custom-made wood; the game plays just like it was 1984 — safe for the fact that it doesn’t take quarters anymore.

It’s one of four arcade games set up in the space, in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles borough, which is the brainchild of a coalition of neighbourhood women.

“We found out that young people want more employment opportunities in the neighbourhood, more places where they have decision-making power,” said Michelle Duchesneau, an adult adviser of the arcade.

Teens working at the arcade collect the $5 maintenance fees and check-out console games.

I recently got the chance to catch up with the people running "Press Start," a grassroots video arcade that offers a place of employment for teens in Pointe St-Charles. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/6rlsSrYY2M — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 13, 2018

“Working at an arcade is a dream job, almost,” said Shane Keith, 17.

“Just to come here and work with kids.”

Arcade-goers also have a choice of console games and arcade standards, like air hockey.

Many of the people at the arcade are adolescents brought there by their parents, who are also looking for a way to blow off some steam.

A popular pub is open just downstairs.

One of the unheralded aspects of the arcade — it offers parents a close and supervised spot for their kids to congregate and have fun, while allowing easy access to the pub in the downstairs of Bâtiment 7. Win-win! @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/Oosq2wmoDc — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 13, 2018

“It allows us to be able to enjoy having some adult time and having adult conversation while the kids are well occupied,” said Trish McKenzie, a parent.

“And they absolutely enjoy every moment they’re upstairs.”