A guide for ethical Christmas gifts

Buying holiday gifts that are both ethical and interesting can be hard to find, but there are options out there if you look hard enough.

Aleesha Harris, arts and life editor for The Vancouver Sun, says that while donating to charity on behalf of a loved one is great, it’s also nice give a gift to unwrap.

“There are so many ways that you can give back over the holidays,” she said.

“There are a lot of amazing charities, but these are just a few products that you can give as physical gifts that really do make a difference,” Harris said.

Here are a few ethical gift options:

JusTea is a Vancouver enterprise that uses tea to improve lives in Africa. They work with tea growers and artisans in Kenya, providing opportunities and assistance to women and youth to combat poverty. Fair trade tea canisters with artisan crafted wooden spoons retail for $15. Gift sets can be purchased for $50 and include a tea canister, an artisan crafted wooden spoon and a small carving, mug or soap.

Kasandy is a fair trade store located in the Bentall Centre where customers can purchase handmade leather and woven products from artisans in East Africa. The leather items start at $70 and include unisex and convertible pieces. The woven buckets and bags are handmade by female farmers in Kenya. During the six months before their crops can be harvested, these farmers weave as a community to supplement their income. All items from Kasandy are bought outright so the artisans have guaranteed sales.

The Creative Life Program is an art initiative from the Youth Unlimited charity that supports East Vancouver youth through art by giving at-risk youth a chance to express themselves creatively. Youth Unlimited sells prints and posters donated from artists in the city, with 100 per cent of the profits supporting the program.