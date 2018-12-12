Saskatoon weather outlook: first above freezing days of December

First above freezing temperatures of December slide in.s

Wednesday

-14 is what it felt like with wind chill Wednesday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to -8 C to start the day.

Sunny breaks early in the day were quickly filled in by clouds associated with a band of light snow pushing through early in the afternoon before skies clear out.

@PQuinlanGlobal photo taken Monday morning in Ile a la crosse. Dec. 10th 2018 pic.twitter.com/7XE5rSbpZk — Albert McCallum (@AlbertMcCallum4) December 11, 2018

Temps have made their way up from -8 last hour to -4 currently with a wind chill of -10 in Saskatoon right now https://t.co/ISi7aBVTGW #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Ub9gsVvb7n — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 12, 2018

After warming up to -4 C by mid-morning, the mercury is slated to shoot up toward and possibly even above the freezing mark for a daytime high with a gusty northwest wind around 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Wednesday night

Winds will remain breezy Wednesday evening as mostly clear skies move in and the region cools back toward minus double digits overnight.

Thursday

-18 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday as you’re heading out the door in the morning with some sunshine expected to start the day.

Some clouds will roll in during the day along with a westerly wind up to 30 km/h with gusts pushing toward 50 km/h at times, which will help mix down above freezing temperatures for the first time this month.

Friday

A push of heat will end the week as an upper ridge builds in mostly sunny skies during the day on Friday.

The combination of the ridge with a southerly wind will help warm the region back up above freezing, this time possibly by a few degrees for an afternoon high.

Weekend outlook

An upper ridge will remain over the area on Saturday, keeping daytime highs a few degrees above freezing with gusty winds before clouds roll in during the day and bring in a slightly cooler Sunday below freezing.

The Dec. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by John Nobel of the Crooked Trees near Alticane:

