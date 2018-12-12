Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: first above freezing days of December

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon's weather forecast holds the first above freezing days of December in it.

First above freezing temperatures of December slide in.s

Saskatoon forecast

Wednesday

-14 is what it felt like with wind chill Wednesday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to -8 C to start the day.

Sunny breaks early in the day were quickly filled in by clouds associated with a band of light snow pushing through early in the afternoon before skies clear out.

After warming up to -4 C by mid-morning, the mercury is slated to shoot up toward and possibly even above the freezing mark for a daytime high with a gusty northwest wind around 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Wednesday night

Winds will remain breezy Wednesday evening as mostly clear skies move in and the region cools back toward minus double digits overnight.

Thursday

-18 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday as you’re heading out the door in the morning with some sunshine expected to start the day.

Some clouds will roll in during the day along with a westerly wind up to 30 km/h with gusts pushing toward 50 km/h at times, which will help mix down above freezing temperatures for the first time this month.

Sunshine will start the day on Thursday before another wave of clouds rolls in.

Friday

A push of heat will end the week as an upper ridge builds in mostly sunny skies during the day on Friday.

The combination of the ridge with a southerly wind will help warm the region back up above freezing, this time possibly by a few degrees for an afternoon high.

An upper ridge will help build in warmer air across the region to end the week.

Weekend outlook

An upper ridge will remain over the area on Saturday, keeping daytime highs a few degrees above freezing with gusty winds before clouds roll in during the day and bring in a slightly cooler Sunday below freezing.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

The Dec. 12 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by John Nobel of the Crooked Trees near Alticane:

John Nobel / Viewer Submitted

