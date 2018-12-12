Rime ice covers Winnipeg Wednesday morning thanks to heavy fog

Winnipeg looked like a winter wonderland Wednesday morning with tree branches, light posts and even some farm animals covered in a layer of frost, thanks to the fog.

The common sentiment when frost covers surfaces around our homes and neighbourhoods is to call this “hoar frost,”but that is not actually what we were seeing this time. While hoar frost is a real thing, just ask a baker — there’s more than one way to make frosting.

Rime frost or rime ice forms in the fog as water droplets in the air freeze on surfaces. With heavy fog around much of southern Manitoba, the conditions were perfect for ice to form with temperatures below the freezing mark and very light winds. As the winds slowly pick up, the fog will dissipate.

Hoar frost, on the other hand, forms with different circumstances. This type of frost will form when dew freezes to the colder surface, much the same as rime ice, but hoar frost will typically form in clear conditions.

Here is a collection of some shots of the frost taken in Winnipeg and around southern Manitoba.

Obligatory fog, frost, Exchange District photo. pic.twitter.com/PDiINZPZuv — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) December 12, 2018

