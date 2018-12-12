Snowmobiler goes through the ice on Chemong Lake north of Peterborough

A man needed to be rescued after the snowmobile he was riding went through the ice on Chemong Lake in Selwyn Township on Tuesday night.

Peterborough County OPP were called to the scene near the James A. Gifford Causeway around 10 p.m. They say a man was taking his recently purchased snowmobile for a test drive when he went through the ice. Chemong Lake is about 20 kilometres north of Peterborough.

“He was able to exit the water with assistance from a friend and did not require medical treatment,” OPP stated Wednesday morning. “The snowmobile is to be removed from the water later today.”

Police notified the Ministry of the Environment.

The snowmobiler was charged with an offence under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act, police said.

No name was released.

Peterborough County OPP officers and the OPP’s Snow Vehicle, All Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement Unit (S.A.V.E.) will be conducting snow vehicle patrols throughout the season.