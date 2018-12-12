Arrest made in Cobourg convenience store robbery

Cobourg police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store in November.

On Nov. 1 around 7:20 a.m., police say a man entered the Mac’s Milk on King Street West. He indicated to an employee that he had a firearm, but it wasn’t visible.

The employee suffered minor injuries as the suspect left with a number of cigarettes, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man.

Julianno Petrella, 19, of Cobourg, is charged with disguise with intent and robbery with intent.

He was released and will appear in court on Jan. 23, 2019.

“The Cobourg police wish to stress the importance of local business owners installing and maintaining video surveillance,” police said.