City councillors inch ahead on rental licensing pilot despite landlord objections

Hamilton councillors have taken a step towards licensing rental housing units near McMaster University and Mohawk College.

The city’s planning committee has voted to ask staff to prepare a draft by-law for a two-year pilot project involving buildings with six or fewer units in Wards 1 and 8.

READ MORE: Consultant says Hamilton rental housing solutions require collaboration

If council eventually votes to move forward with the licensing plan, landlords will pay a $200 annual fee and be subject to city inspections.

Councillor Terry Whitehead says the target is landlords who are “predators” and who put “enriching themselves” ahead of healthy and safe living conditions for their tenants.

Whitehead adds that the city has a duty to protect those who are “intimidated or in fear of losing their housing” and who won’t speak out, though they know they are living in an unsafe environment.

READ MORE: Advocacy group seeks better protection for Hamilton tenants

Stephanie Bertolo of the McMaster Student Union urges council to act before tragedy strikes, saying she doesn’t want to wait until “six of my peers die from carbon monoxide because the detector wasn’t working.”

Mike Wood with the tenant right’s group ACORN also spoke to the planning committee in favour of the pilot project, calling it “a step forward”.

“No tenant should have to live with mould, no tenant should have to live with fire issues, no tenant should have to beg for repairs,” Wood insists.

WATCH: Landlords charged in connection with fatal Scarborough house fire

READ MORE: Tenants to protest ‘hellish’ rental conditions in Hamilton’s Beasley neighbourhood

City councillors also heard from a parade of property owners during Tuesday’s meeting who argued against licensing for a variety of reasons.

Adam Kitchener says the added expense will force some small landlords out of the market and make it harder for people to find an affordable place to live, because, “Believe it or not, we’re not all wealthy millionaires living in jets.”

Steve Devisser argues that more rules are unnecessary since housing providers are already governed by the landlord and tenant board, provincial fire and building codes, the electricity safety authority, municipal zoning and property standards bylaws, and others.

Former CFL player and property owner Peter Dyakowski insists that the majority of landlords, like the majority of tenants, are good people.

“Why should we impose such harsh, seemingly punitive measures on those providing an essential service?” Dyakowski asked.