Rockets start four-game road trip tonight in Cranbrook

When Kelowna plays Kootenay tonight, this could be the last time the Rockets visit Cranbrook.

Last week, speculation was rampant that the Ice would be relocating to Winnipeg, with the Winnipeg Free Press reporting that an announcement was expected Monday. That announcement never materialized, though that doesn’t mean the Kootenay Ice are staying put in Cranbrook.

In 2017, Winnipeg entrepreneur Greg Fettes and business partner Matt Cockell purchased the franchise from the Chynoweth family. Now, with the owners hailing from Winnipeg, Winnipeg not having a WHL franchise and attendance falling in Cranbrook, it doesn’t take much to surmise that the possibility of relocation exists.

According to WHL figures, the Ice have drawn 39,459 fans through 18 home games this season. That amounts of 2,192 fans per game. The first two home games had respective attendance figures of 2,862 and 2,375. Lately, however, three of the last seven home games have had attendances of 2,000 fans or less (1,965; 1,970; and 1,923).

Last season, Kootenay’s average attendance was 2,441.

But whether or not the Ice stay or go, the Rockets are focusing on tonight’s game. This will be the only meeting of the season between Kelowna and Kootenay.

Kelowna (14-15-2-0) is riding a modest two-game winning streak and is 6-3-1 in its past 10 games. Meanwhile, Kootenay (7-20-5-1) is winless in its past 11 games (0-8-3-0) and has surrendered a league-worst 151 goals against in 33 games. Put another way, the Ice are giving up 4.5 goals a game. The Rockets are giving up 3.09 goals a game.

Offensively, Kelowna is scoring 2.74 goals a game while Kootenay’s average is 2.66.

In their lone meeting last season, Kelowna beat Kootenay 5-2 at Prospera Place on December 2nd.

Following tonight’s contest, the Rockets will visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, the Calgary Hitmen on Friday and, lastly, the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday.

Prior to Kelowna leaving on Monday, goaltender Roman Basran said the team is ready for the annual pre-Christmas trip and that players aren’t too concerned about the distance they’re travelling.

“We’ve been waiting for this trip for a while,” said Basran “It will be good for our game and as a team. The travel isn’t an issue. We’re used to being on the bus for long periods of time; it’s no different than a trip down to Tri-City, Seattle or Portland. It’s all the same.”

In B.C. Division standings, Kelowna is second with 30 points, 14 behind the front-running Vancouver Giants (21-6-2-0, 44 points). The Ice are sixth and last in the Central Division with just 20 points, 20 behind the first-place Red Deer Rebels (19-9-2-0, 40 points).

Lethbridge (15-9-4-2, 36 points) is third in Central Division standings. Wednesday’s contest will be the only meeting of the season between the Rockets and Hurricanes, who are idle tonight. Last season, Kelowna and Lethbridge played three times, with the Rockets sweeping the Hurricanes 3-0 with wins of 7-6 and two 4-3 overtime wins.