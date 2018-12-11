Winnipeg Humane Society
December 11, 2018 1:01 pm

Want a dog for Christmas? Take a trial run with new Humane Society program

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Winnipeg Humane Society is encouraging would-be pet owners to 'check out' a dog as part of a new program.

Global News / File
A A

It’s a common refrain at this time of year: don’t give a dog as a Christmas present.

The Winnipeg Humane Society, however, says it might have a solution for those who want a pet to celebrate the holiday with, but aren’t yet sure if they’re ready for the long-term commitment.

The shelter’s new Dog Staycation Program lets potential pet owners ‘check out’ a large or medium breed dog for a weekend over the holidays.

READ MORE: Stressed-out shelter dogs seeking weekend staycations, says Winnipeg Humane Society

The Humane Society’s Javier Schwersensky told 680 CJOB Tuesday that while the program benefits families who want a trial of the pet experience, it can also have a major impact on the animals themselves.

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky.

Winnipeg Humane Society

Story continues below

“We’re a shelter,” he said. “It’s a bit like a hospital – a very sterile environment in some ways.

“So we said, why don’t we give these dogs a break so their mental health improves and they’re better adoption candidates?

“We had a challenge from staff – why don’t we empty out all of the adoption pods, just for the Christmas season and give these dogs a wonderful opportunity?

“Give people who are thinking about having a pet at home the chance to meet these animals and see how they feel about it.”

Schwersensky said Winnipeggers should think of the WHS as a match-making service, and that there’s no judgement if someone takes a pet home for a staycation and it doesn’t work out.

“There’s a commitment you make when you’re taking a pet home,” he said. “Sometimes we can explain it to you, but you can’t always grasp the responsibility and the joy of having a pet in your home.

“This is a perfect way you can kind of test the waters.”

To sign up for a pet staycation, fill out the form at the WHS website to register for the program.

WATCH: Winnipeggers rally behind local business owner, whose dog was diagnosed with terminal cancer

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dog Adoption
Dog Staycation Program
Dogs
gifting pets
Javier Schwersensky
pet trial Winnipeg
pets for Christmas
Winnipeg Humane Society
Winnipeg pet staycation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News