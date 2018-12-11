Money 123 newsletter: Get your money questions answered by an expert

Money is complicated. We’re here to make it as easy as 1-2-3.

Confused about whether you should save in an RRSP or a TFSA? Puzzling over whether to rent or buy? Wondering whether you’ll have enough for retirement?

Global News reporter Erica Alini tackles these issues and more in Money 123, a weekly newsletter that helps you make better money decisions, whether it’s finding the best cellphone plan or understanding the implications of rising bond yields.

And every week, we put your money questions to an expert, like a financial advisor, investment manager or chartered professional accountant.

Ask without fear — we keep your queries anonymous.

And remember: There are no dumb questions, only smart answers.

Use the form below to submit your questions, and be sure to sign-up for the newsletter to check back on the answer.

Send us your questions: