Money
December 11, 2018 9:50 am
Updated: December 11, 2018 9:54 am

Cenovus plans $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in capital spending for 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press

Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix, left, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A A

Cenovus Energy Inc. is planning total capital spending of between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion for next year. The plan compares with its guidance for this year of between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion.

READ MORE: Who are the winners and losers from the Alberta oil production cut?

Story continues below

Cenovus says the reduction compared with its 2018 forecast is largely due to efficiency improvements and reduced development plans as a result of the current commodity price environment.

The company says the majority of its budget for 2019 will be spent at its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands operations.

READ MORE: Shares in Cenovus, CNRL soar on news of Alberta crude production cuts

Cenovus also plans to complete construction of the Christina Lake phase G expansion.

In addition to its oilsands operations in northern Alberta and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and B.C., Cenovus also holds a stake in two U.S. refineries.

READ MORE: Cenovus reports $241 million third quarter loss, lowers capex guidance

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Oil
Alberta oil and gas
Alberta oilsands
Cenovus
Cenovus capital spending
Cenovus Energy
christina lake
Christina Lake oilsands
Foster Creek
Foster Creek oilsands
Oil
Oil and Gas
oilsands

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News