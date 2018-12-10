Canada
Man found outside without vital signs in Otonabee-South Monaghan

A man without vital signs was found at a public works yard in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Monday morning.

Peterborough County OPP are investigating after a man was found without vital signs in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m. police were called to a township public works yard on the 3rd Line in Otonabee after an employee found an unknown man on the property without vital signs.

The yard is located near the community of Bailieboro, about 27 kilometres south of Peterborough.

It’s not yet known how long the man was outside. It’s believed he is in his 70s.

Paramedics also attended the scene and the man was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. His condition is not yet known.

Police have not released any details.

More to come.

