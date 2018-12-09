Suspect in North Bay homicide arrested, charged after robbery: London police

LONDON, Ont. – Police say a man wanted in connection to a homicide in North Bay, Ont., is facing charges in southern Ontario after he allegedly stole a vehicle on Saturday.

North Bay police say an arrest warrant was issued for the man following the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Abraham Kamerman, who was found with gunshot wounds in a home on Wednesday evening and later died in hospital.

Police in London, Ont., say they found out the accused was in the city on Saturday at 11 a.m., and 40 minutes later someone called 911 about a vehicle robbery.

London police say the homicide suspect was arrested shortly after and is facing numerous charges including possession of a firearm and forcible confinement in relation to the alleged robbery.

North Bay police wouldn’t say if the man was also charged in the homicide investigation.