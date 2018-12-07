Boozy coffee and warm Christmas lattes: Exchange Disctrict Biz holding Hot Beverage Week

Who doesn’t like a little splash in their coffee during the holiday season?

The Exchange District BIZ is serving up Hot Coffee Week starting Dec. 7, and this year seven local restaurants are brewing up something special.

Across the Board Game Cafe, Alycia’s, Amsterdam Tea Room, Cordova Tapas & Wine, Forth Cafe, Miss Browns and Parlour Coffee are all whipping up something special, with intriguing names like the Hot Salty Turtle and The Window Scraper.

People who partake in a specialty drink are asked to head to exchangedistrict.org/hotbevweek and vote for their favourite bevvy.

Hot Beverage Week runs until Dec. 14.

