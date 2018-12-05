Quebec wants to raise legal age to consume cannabis to 21

The Quebec government tabled legislation this morning that would raise the legal age for consuming cannabis in the province to 21.

READ MORE: Côte Saint-Luc children rushed to hospital after ingesting cannabis edibles

Bill 2 would also prohibit cannabis consumption in all public places, including parks and streets.

“There’s 31 per cent of 18 to 24’s who are smoking it right now,” said Andre Fortin, an MNA with the Quebec Liberals.

“We want to make sure that if they do make the unfortunate choice to smoke it that they have access to a product with a lower THC content, that they can talk to someone at the SQDC before consuming the product.”

WATCH BELOW: Cannabis activist hopes to change Quebec marijuana laws

Increasing the legal age to 21 from 18 was one of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ)’s main campaign promises leading up to its Oct. 1 victory.

“The Hells Angels or the mob is going to sell the product to them, so it’s not a good thing at all,” argued Pascal Bérubé, interim leader of the Parti Québécois (PQ).

“You don’t have any guarantee in the quality and we feel that it’s a bad message to send to the society.”

READ MORE: What you need to know about CBD, the non-intoxicating cannabis chemical

Lionel Carmant, the junior health minister, has said he is worried about the effects of cannabis on the still-developing brains of young adults.

READ MORE: Petition demands Quebec cannabis society stop using single-use plastics

Carmant, a neurologist, has said he hopes to have the law adopted by March.

The federal law legalizing cannabis consumption sets the minimum age at 18 but gives provinces the power to increase it. In all other provinces and territories, the legal age is 18 or 19.

WATCH BELOW: Cannabis in Quebec cheat sheet