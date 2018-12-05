Winnipeg fire
December 5, 2018 11:15 am

Dog rescued from River Heights house fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

A fire truck leaves the scene Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Waverley Street.

Sam Thompson / Global News
Fire crews rescued a family dog from an early-morning house fire in River Heights.

The blaze, in a two-and-a-half storey single family home on Waverley Street, was extinguished close to 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The people in the house were able to escape before fire crews arrived, and one person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and while no damage estimates are currently available, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the house suffered extensive water damage on the main floor and smoke damage throughout.

