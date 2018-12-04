Danby Applicances new facility in Cobourg to assemble smart mailboxes

Danby Appliances is expanding with a new operational site in Cobourg, Ont.

The appliance company announced on Tuesday that the site, opening in 2019, will assemble Parcel Guard, being dubbed the “smart mailbox” for online shoppers. The company says Parcel Guard, which offers protection for packages left outside homes, will make traditional mailboxes “a thing of the past.”

The smart home product is Danby’s first venture into smart technology

The Guelph-based company is hosting a job fair on Wednesday in Cobourg to fill 10 positions.

“We believe that it’s not just a job, it’s a career,” said Adam DeBuck, human resource advisor at Danby Appliances. “It is important that a company not only believes in their values, but does their best to live them out every day.”

Danby, in business for more than 70 years, will have the Cobourg operation function inside Horizon Plastics’ complex in the Northam Industrial Park.

Mayor John Henderson says the town is thrilled to welcome the company and its joint venture with Horizon Plastics.

The creation of these new jobs will help boost our economy,” he stated. ”

I encourage anyone interested in exploring a potential employment opportunity to head over to the job fair this Wednesday, held at our very own innovation and entrepreneurship centre, Venture13.”

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Venture13, 739 D’Arcy Street.

