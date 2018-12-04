Don Cherry says he regrets wearing this suit on ‘Coach’s Corner’

Canadian icon, hockey staple and fashionista Don Cherry admitted Tuesday that he had at least one suit he regretted wearing on Coach’s Corner.

Wearing an eccentric, festive suit jacket and red tie, Grapes was talking about his new book Hockey Greats and More when he told Global’s The Morning Show that there have been “many times” he regretted wearing a specific suit, but one stands out the most.

“I’ll tell you the one. Maybe I shouldn’t tell as it’s Christmas and that,” Cherry said. “The one I wore was the blood spray, remember that one?”

How could we forget, Cherry?!

The hall of fame broadcaster seemed to be referring to the white suit splattered with red, akin to a Jackson Pollock painting — or a scene straight out of Dexter.

“I just put it on and then I saw it on TV because a lot of kids watch [Coach’s Corner] and I said ‘Oh my goodness, what am I doing with that one on,’” Cherry said. “It’s been asked by police if [they] could have it. Think I’ll give it to them, I’m never going to wear it again.”

Grapes wore the suit last year during the playoffs, igniting Twitter over his fashion crime.

When you have a murder at 8 and work event at 9 pic.twitter.com/nqgkL5nZYE — Rawan (@rawan) April 23, 2017

“When you have a murder at 8 and work event at 9,” reads a comment.

is Don Cherry wearing a crime scene? pic.twitter.com/HHmVL2JAUR — Autumnal Blinn (@NHLBlinn) April 23, 2017

“Is Don Cherry wearing a crime scene?” another asked.

I think this suit has the blood of all the names Don Cherry has butchered over the years. pic.twitter.com/hNsnDNXT7h — Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) April 23, 2017

I call this look "The Canadian Dexter" pic.twitter.com/11R4uv2o3V — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) April 23, 2017

The hockey great had previously said the suit blazer looked “grotesque.”