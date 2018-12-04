Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan closing Saskatoon office

The Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan is looking to close its office in the Murray Building at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).

It’s one of only two offices in the province – the other is in Regina, which is the primary contact for business services, donation of records and services for the provincial government.

The Provincial Archives’ offices have been consolidating into one location in Regina since November,

The Saskatoon office will be closing to the public effective Dec. 21.

The consolidation of office and records storage sites in Regina is expected to be completed by August 2019.

A handful of U of S professors have started a petition to try and to keep the office from closing and have collected over 200 signatures since Nov. 29.

Since its creation in 1945, the provincial archival repository has been the source for both in-person and distance research into such areas as local history, geographic places, cultural developments and human rights.

