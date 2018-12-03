Kathleen Wynne to testify at committee probing Liberal accounting practices

TORONTO – Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is set to testify today at a committee tasked with probing her Liberal government’s accounting practices.

Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in June, announced the committee in September, days after his finance minister said Ontario was facing a $15 billion deficit.

Critics have disputed the deficit figure and slammed the work of the committee as politically-motivated.

Wynne is expected to discuss her government’s plan to reduce hydro rates and its accounting practices around a pair of pension plans – both of which were at the centre of a dispute with the province’s auditor general.

The fiscal watchdog said the Liberal regime’s accounting practices on those matters meant it had understated the province’s deficit by billions.

Wynne has said she will co-operate with the work of the Select Committee for Fiscal Transparency but has said its members should not expect any startling revelations.

