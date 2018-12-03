Politics
December 3, 2018 11:48 am

Kathleen Wynne to testify at committee probing Liberal accounting practices

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford announced a motion for a committee to look into the previous Liberal government's finances.

A A

TORONTO – Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is set to testify today at a committee tasked with probing her Liberal government’s accounting practices.

Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in June, announced the committee in September, days after his finance minister said Ontario was facing a $15 billion deficit.

READ MORE: Ontario government committee looking at province’s finances wants Wynne’s emails, records


Story continues below

Critics have disputed the deficit figure and slammed the work of the committee as politically-motivated.

Wynne is expected to discuss her government’s plan to reduce hydro rates and its accounting practices around a pair of pension plans – both of which were at the centre of a dispute with the province’s auditor general.

READ MORE: Ontario faces $15B deficit, challenging past government’s budget numbers: finance minister

The fiscal watchdog said the Liberal regime’s accounting practices on those matters meant it had understated the province’s deficit by billions.

Wynne has said she will co-operate with the work of the Select Committee for Fiscal Transparency but has said its members should not expect any startling revelations.

VIDEO: Auditor General says Ontario deficit to be far higher than government claims

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
15 Billion Deficit
accounting practices
auditor general
committee
Doug Ford
Kathleen Wynne
Liberal Government
progressive conservatives

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News