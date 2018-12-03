George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, accompanies former president for last time: ‘Mission complete’

Former U.S. president George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, paid tribute to his master resting on the floor next to 41st president’s flag-draped casket.

Late Sunday, the Bush family spokesperson shared a photo on social media of the two-year-old yellow Labrador retriever next to Bush’s casket.

“Mission complete,” Jim McGrath tweeted along with the photo.

Bush received Sully in June from America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization. The president had a form of Parkinson’s disease, and Sully could open doors, pick up items and summon help.

“America’s VetDogs is deeply saddened by the loss of President @GeorgeHWBush. Our condolences go out to the Bush family at this time,” the organization tweeted Saturday.

America’s VetDogs is deeply saddened by the loss of President @GeorgeHWBush. Our condolences go out to the Bush family at this time. (📸 @sullyhwbush) pic.twitter.com/R343bGIKPI — America's VetDogs (@AmericasVetDogs) December 1, 2018

The organization said Sully will be joining Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s facility dog program following his service with the late president.

“He will be working alongside fellow VetDogs facility dogs SGT Dillon and SGT Truman who are there to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda,” the organization said.

Bush died Friday at his home in Houston at 94.