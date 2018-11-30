Guelph council meetings to be livestreamed online
The City of Guelph says it will start live streaming all of their council meetings on their website, beginning with their inaugural meeting on Dec. 3.
Residents will be able to watch all council and committee of the whole meetings anywhere and on any device with an internet connection, according to a post on the city’s website.
“We’re excited to offer the community easier access to council and committee meetings,” said Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s city clerk. “Not everyone can attend meetings in person.”
“With live streaming, anyone with an internet connection can watch city council meetings and stay informed about the decisions that affect them and their city.”
The meeting on Dec. 3 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on guelph.ca/live.
Most committee of the whole meetings begin at 2 p.m. and city council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., but start times may vary.
