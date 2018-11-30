City of Guelph
November 30, 2018 2:55 pm
Updated: November 30, 2018 3:57 pm

Guelph council meetings to be livestreamed online

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY
Matt Carty / Global News
A A

The City of Guelph says it will start live streaming all of their council meetings on their website, beginning with their inaugural meeting on Dec. 3.

Residents will be able to watch all council and committee of the whole meetings anywhere and on any device with an internet connection, according to a post on the city’s website.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Cam Guthrie re-elected for 2nd term as Guelph mayor

“We’re excited to offer the community easier access to council and committee meetings,” said Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s city clerk. “Not everyone can attend meetings in person.”

“With live streaming, anyone with an internet connection can watch city council meetings and stay informed about the decisions that affect them and their city.”

The meeting on Dec. 3 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on guelph.ca/live.

Most committee of the whole meetings begin at 2 p.m. and city council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., but start times may vary.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Guelph
Guelph
Guelph city council
guelph city council live stream
guelph city council meetings
Guelph city hall
guelph committee of the whole

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News