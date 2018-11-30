Feds invest $2M for solar-powered charging stations in Ontario

The federal government is providing $2 million for solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations at five sites across Ontario.

On Friday, Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd announced the funding in Sky Solar Canada Ltd. for three demonstration sites in Cobourg, along with one each in Markham and Oxford Station. She made the announcement on behalf of Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi.

“This project — and others like it — will help to ensure that Canada is a global leader in the transition to a lower-carbon future,” Rudd said. “Our government continues to support projects that reduce pollution, encourage change in our transportation choices and create good, sustainable jobs across the country.”

The charging stations are bi-directional, which will enable energy to be delivered from the battery to the electricity grid.

Rudd says the money is part of the government’s $182.5 million funding to grow Canada’s electric vehicle infrastructure to make using electric and other alternative fuel vehicles easier and more convenient.

Frank Ruffolo, vice-president of operations of Sky Solar Canada Ltd., says it is pleased to develop and expand the electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“With support from Natural Resources Canada and our partners, we look forward to meeting the challenges of evolving transportation needs and advancing clean sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

Rudd says through the national energy dialogue “Generation Energy,” Canadians have stated that the transition to electric vehicles and lower-carbon fuel alternatives is “not a luxury but a necessity” for Canada’s low-carbon future.

“Our government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create jobs, advance Canada’s clean future and help us realize our domestic and international climate change goals,” she said.

The charging stations are located:

Cobourg: 107 King St., 739 D’Arcy St. and 207 Division St. (two charging units each)

Markham: 275 Renfrew Dr. (under construction for four charging units)

Oxford Station: 2110 County Rd. 20 (under construction for two charging units)